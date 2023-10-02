Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review [Image 3 of 7]

    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    231005-N-KL637-1396 - Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command Adm. Daryl Caudle, awards Fireman LeSavior Summers with a watch at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only boot camp, Oct. 05, 2023. The Navy League gold watch is presented to the top recruit every week at Navy boot camp since 1976. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 15:16
    VIRIN: 231005-N-KL637-1396
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    RTC
    Graduation
    Recruits
    Recruit Training Command. Sailors

