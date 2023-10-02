Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oyster Reef Building 2023 [Image 5 of 6]

    Oyster Reef Building 2023

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tampa Bay Watch volunteers gather oyster shells to spread in the bay at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 5, 2023. The shells provide a buffer for the bay to keep the sand from being swept into the ocean, preventing further erosion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

