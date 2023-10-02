Tampa Bay Watch volunteers gather oyster shells to spread in the bay at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 5, 2023. The shells provide a buffer for the bay to keep the sand from being swept into the ocean, preventing further erosion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 13:28 Photo ID: 8059122 VIRIN: 231005-F-XY101-2003 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.01 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oyster Reef Building 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.