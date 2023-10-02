Tampa Bay Watch volunteers gather oyster shells to spread in the bay at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 5, 2023. The shells provide a buffer for the bay to keep the sand from being swept into the ocean, preventing further erosion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 13:28
|Photo ID:
|8059122
|VIRIN:
|231005-F-XY101-2003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.01 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oyster Reef Building 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT