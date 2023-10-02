New York Air National Guardsman ranks among the very best in powerlifting.

Master Sgt. Sarah Chambers, a member of the 109th Airlift Wing, New York Air National Guard, competes at the United States Powerlifting Association 2023 Drug Tested National Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 10, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 09:09
|Photo ID:
|8058582
|VIRIN:
|230710-Z-F3860-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x2560
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
New York Air Guard woman powerlifts to success
