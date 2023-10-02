Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Francisco Fleet week 2023. [Image 2 of 8]

    San Francisco Fleet week 2023.

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Navy Region Southwest

    231002-N-TC847-2039 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 3, 2023) RADM Randell Peck, commander Expeditionary Strike Group, three delivers remarks at the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Liberty Ship SS Jeremiah O'Brien during San Francisco Fleet Week 2023, Oct. 3, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During Fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 21:45
    Photo ID: 8057965
    VIRIN: 231003-N-TC847-2039
    Resolution: 3929x2614
    Size: 517.01 KB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Francisco Fleet week 2023. [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    San Francisco Fleet week 2023.
    San Francisco Fleet week 2023.
    San Francisco Fleet week 2023.
    San Francisco Fleet week 2023.
    San Francisco Fleet week 2023.
    San Francisco Fleet Week 2023.
    San Francisco Fleet Week 2023.
    San Francisco Fleet Week 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Region Southwest
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    CNRSW
    NRSW
    #SFFW2023
    #SFFleetWeek2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT