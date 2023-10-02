From left, Janine Lélis, and José Ulisses Correia e Silva, minister of defense and prime minister of Cabo Verde, respectively, join Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, New Hampshire adjutant general, and key leaders for a roundtable discussion on past, present and future lines of effort at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Sept. 25, 2023, in Concord, New Hampshire. Cabo Verde, an island nation off the northwestern coast of Africa, and New Hampshire are paired through a Department of Defense program that links state National Guards and foreign countries to facilitate military, government, and civilian exchanges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 15:46 Photo ID: 8057536 VIRIN: 230925-Z-HA185-1179 Resolution: 3447x2462 Size: 1022.67 KB Location: CONCORD, NH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cabo Verde Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva visits New Hampshire, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.