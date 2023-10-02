Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cabo Verde Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva visits New Hampshire

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    From left, Janine Lélis, and José Ulisses Correia e Silva, minister of defense and prime minister of Cabo Verde, respectively, join Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, New Hampshire adjutant general, and key leaders for a roundtable discussion on past, present and future lines of effort at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Sept. 25, 2023, in Concord, New Hampshire. Cabo Verde, an island nation off the northwestern coast of Africa, and New Hampshire are paired through a Department of Defense program that links state National Guards and foreign countries to facilitate military, government, and civilian exchanges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

