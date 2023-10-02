Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230927-N- IL330-1138 [Image 5 of 7]

    230927-N- IL330-1138

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230927-N- IL330-1138 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 27, 2023) – Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) LaMarcus Woodgett, from Talladega, Alabama, conducts a uniform inspection on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 11:51
    Photo ID: 8057081
    VIRIN: 230927-N-IL330-1138
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230927-N- IL330-1138 [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

