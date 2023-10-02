230927-N- IL330-1138 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 27, 2023) – Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) LaMarcus Woodgett, from Talladega, Alabama, conducts a uniform inspection on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 11:51
|Photo ID:
|8057081
|VIRIN:
|230927-N-IL330-1138
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
