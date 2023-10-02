British Army Brig. Gen. Richard Bell, deputy commanding general of 1st Armored Division, and U.S. Army Col. Jeremiah Pope, deputy chief of staff V Corps Forward, pose for a photo on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, 3 Oct., 2023. Bell visited Polish bases as part of his tour of NATO forces in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 06:56 Photo ID: 8056602 VIRIN: 231003-A-US199-1009 Resolution: 2988x1992 Size: 866.6 KB Location: PL Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brigadier Bell visits Poland [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.