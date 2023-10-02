Brigadier Bell visits Poland

British Army Brig. Gen. Richard Bell, deputy commanding general of 1st Armored Division, and U.S. Army Col. Jeremiah Pope, deputy chief of staff V Corps Forward, pose for a photo on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, 3 Oct., 2023. Bell visited Polish bases as part of his tour of NATO forces in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 06:56
|Photo ID:
|8056602
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-US199-1009
|Resolution:
|2988x1992
|Size:
|866.6 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
