    Brigadier Bell visits Poland [Image 2 of 2]

    Brigadier Bell visits Poland

    POLAND

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    British Army Brig. Gen. Richard Bell, deputy commanding general of 1st Armored Division, and U.S. Army Col. Jeremiah Pope, deputy chief of staff V Corps Forward, pose for a photo on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, 3 Oct., 2023. Bell visited Polish bases as part of his tour of NATO forces in Europe. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 06:56
    Photo ID: 8056602
    VIRIN: 231003-A-US199-1009
    Resolution: 2988x1992
    Size: 866.6 KB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier Bell visits Poland [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

