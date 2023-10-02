Old Breed Brass Band Performs at Noe Valley Town Square

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Richard Mounts, a sousaphone player, performs with the Old Breed Brass Band, 1st Marine Division Band, performs with the Old Breed Brass Band, 1st Marine Division Band, at the Noe Valley Town Square as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2023, Oct. 3, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim / Released)

