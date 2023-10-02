1st Sgt. Andrew Milam, the Marine Air Support Squadron 2 first sergeant, speaks with guests following his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, September 21, 2023. Milam retired after 20 years of honorable service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 21:39 Photo ID: 8056211 VIRIN: 230921-M-CC164-1204 Resolution: 3573x2383 Size: 3.78 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1ST SGT RETIREMENT [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Sav Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.