This graphic was created as a welcome page for the Barksdale AFB AFPIMS website. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 15:27
|Photo ID:
|8055682
|VIRIN:
|230912-F-PW635-1001
|Resolution:
|1320x648
|Size:
|136.42 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Welcome To Barksdale, by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT