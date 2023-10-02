Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome To Barksdale

    Welcome To Barksdale

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This graphic was created as a welcome page for the Barksdale AFB AFPIMS website. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 15:27
    Photo ID: 8055682
    VIRIN: 230912-F-PW635-1001
    Resolution: 1320x648
    Size: 136.42 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome To Barksdale, by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B52
    Louisiana
    Barksdale AFB
    Strikers
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT