    MWD Retirement

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Military working Dog Tux being retired at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Sept. 29, 2023. Military Working Dogs are trained for specific jobs, including tracking, explosive detection, patrol, search and rescue, and attack. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

