Soldiers enter a CH-47 Chinook during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. The Soldiers competing for the Best Squad are comprised of teams from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 10:29
|Photo ID:
|8054894
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-XG543-1005
|Resolution:
|6348x4232
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition-Day 7 Helicopter Movement, by SPC Molly Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
