    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition-Day 7 Helicopter Movement

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Molly Morrow 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers enter a CH-47 Chinook during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. The Soldiers competing for the Best Squad are comprised of teams from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 10:29
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    ArmyBestSquad

