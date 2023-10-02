U.S. Army Best Squad Competition-Day 7 Helicopter Movement

Soldiers enter a CH-47 Chinook during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. The Soldiers competing for the Best Squad are comprised of teams from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)

