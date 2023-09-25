Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ITAF host static display at Spangdahlem AB [Image 2 of 4]

    ITAF host static display at Spangdahlem AB

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Italian Air Force pilot briefs U.S. Air Force members and civilians on Sept. 20, 2023, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The service members and civilians learned about the mission capabilities of the HH-101A helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 05:20
    Photo ID: 8054478
    VIRIN: 230920-F-HO957-1041
    Resolution: 6016x3699
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITAF host static display at Spangdahlem AB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ITAF host static display at Spangdahlem AB
    ITAF host static display at Spangdahlem AB
    ITAF host static display at Spangdahlem AB
    ITAF host static display at Spangdahlem AB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    NATO
    Partnership
    Training
    ITAF
    HH-101A Helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT