    Ship's Sponsor Visits USS Harry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) [Image 4 of 4]

    Ship's Sponsor Visits USS Harry M. Jackson (SSBN 730)

    BANGOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adora Okafor 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    Ms. Anna Marie Laurence, the sponsor of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Harry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) and daughter of late U.S. Senator, Henry M. Jackson, poses for a photo with the ship’s Commanding Officer Cmdr. Jason Glab and crew members at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Sept. 29, 2023. USS Henry M. Jackson is one of seven ballistic missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adora Okafor)

    submarines
    Sailors
    SSBN
    Harry M. Jackson

