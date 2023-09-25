Ms. Anna Marie Laurence, the sponsor of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Harry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) and daughter of late U.S. Senator, Henry M. Jackson, poses for a photo with the ship’s Commanding Officer Cmdr. Jason Glab and crew members at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Sept. 29, 2023. USS Henry M. Jackson is one of seven ballistic missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adora Okafor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 16:27 Photo ID: 8053727 VIRIN: 230929-N-WX956-1037 Resolution: 1195x1673 Size: 1.64 MB Location: BANGOR, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ship's Sponsor Visits USS Harry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Adora Okafor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.