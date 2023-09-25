Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 7- STEED Movement [Image 12 of 12]

    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 7- STEED Movement

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Sgt. Jake Phillips, a native of West Chester, Pennsylvania, representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command, applies face paint while waiting for his squad’s turn in the Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount movement during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad: cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit, which includes physical, mental, social and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 12:48
    Photo ID: 8053084
    VIRIN: 231002-A-XI851-1012
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition- Day 7- STEED Movement [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    2023BSC

