Sgt. Jake Phillips, a native of West Chester, Pennsylvania, representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command, applies face paint while waiting for his squad’s turn in the Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount movement during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad: cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit, which includes physical, mental, social and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 12:48 Photo ID: 8053084 VIRIN: 231002-A-XI851-1012 Resolution: 4160x6240 Size: 1.93 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Best Squad Competition- Day 7- STEED Movement [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.