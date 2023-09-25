Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg fixes aid damaged by Hurricane Idalia [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg fixes aid damaged by Hurricane Idalia

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The completed Alafia River Rear Range Light on the Alafia River, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The boards were damaged during Hurricane Idalia, creating an aid-to-navigation discrepancy and hazard to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 11:38
    Photo ID: 8052941
    VIRIN: 230927-G-OS599-1004
    Resolution: 3024x2268
    Size: 897.64 KB
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg fixes aid damaged by Hurricane Idalia [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    buoy
    ATON
    Coast Guard
    St. Petersburg
    aids to navigation

