Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg fixes aid damaged by Hurricane Idalia

The completed Alafia River Rear Range Light on the Alafia River, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The boards were damaged during Hurricane Idalia, creating an aid-to-navigation discrepancy and hazard to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll)

