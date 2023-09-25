The completed Alafia River Rear Range Light on the Alafia River, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The boards were damaged during Hurricane Idalia, creating an aid-to-navigation discrepancy and hazard to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 11:38
|Photo ID:
|8052941
|VIRIN:
|230927-G-OS599-1004
|Resolution:
|3024x2268
|Size:
|897.64 KB
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg fixes aid damaged by Hurricane Idalia [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg fixes aid damaged by Hurricane Idalia
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT