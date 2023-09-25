Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg fixes aid damaged by Hurricane Idalia

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg replaces the boards on the Alafia River Rear Range Light, on the Alafia River, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The boards were damaged during Hurricane Idalia, creating an aid-to-navigation discrepancy and hazard to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll)

Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US