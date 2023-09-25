230901-N-NY362-1130 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 1, 2023) Cmdr. Cameron Dennis, from San Antonio, right, relieves Capt. Edward Angelinas, from Riverview, Michigan, left, as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a change of command ceremony in Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 1. Howard operates under Commander, Task Force 71/ Carrier Strike Group 5 in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 00:31 Photo ID: 8052409 VIRIN: 230901-N-NY362-1130 Resolution: 5125x3863 Size: 940.21 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.