    USS Howard (DDG 83) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Change of Command Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230901-N-NY362-1130 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 1, 2023) Cmdr. Cameron Dennis, from San Antonio, right, relieves Capt. Edward Angelinas, from Riverview, Michigan, left, as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a change of command ceremony in Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 1. Howard operates under Commander, Task Force 71/ Carrier Strike Group 5 in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 00:31
    Photo ID: 8052409
    VIRIN: 230901-N-NY362-1130
    Resolution: 5125x3863
    Size: 940.21 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commanding Officer
    Change of Command
    USS Howard
    DDG 83

