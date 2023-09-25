Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy moors in Tromsø, Norway [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy moors in Tromsø, Norway

    TROMSø, NORWAY

    10.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) transits the Tromsøysundet Strait alongside the Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard near Tromsø, Norway, Oct. 1, 2023. The U.S. shares a decades-long stalwart partnership with Norway built upon shared values, experiences, and vision. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 04:40
    Photo ID: 8051910
    VIRIN: 231001-G-RS249-1002
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: TROMSø, NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy moors in Tromsø, Norway [Image 3 of 3], by SCPO Charly Tautfest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy moors in Tromsø, Norway
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy moors in Tromsø, Norway
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy moors in Tromsø, Norway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Healy
    Arctic
    Norway
    Tromsø
    USCG PolarOps
    Svalbard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT