    USS Mesa Verde Chief Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Mesa Verde Chief Promotion Ceremony

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Ryan Warren, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)), poses for a photo after a promotion ceremony aboard the San Antonio-class transport docking ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), Sept. 29, 2023. “It means a lot to join a long-storied history that has been built upon the chiefs before me,” said Chief Warren. “I did not get to this position on my own. My career was built upon the sailors that I was fortunate enough to lead and serve alongside and also my family.” The USS Mesa Verde, assigned to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)), under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 02:38
    Photo ID: 8051886
    VIRIN: 230929-M-WT331-1228
    Resolution: 1906x2860
    Size: 503.06 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ERIE, PA, US
