Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MH-60R Sea Hawk Prepares to Land [Image 9 of 9]

    MH-60R Sea Hawk Prepares to Land

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Seaman Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, prepares to land on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Sept. 27, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 22:56
    Photo ID: 8051705
    VIRIN: 230927-N-GC805-1065
    Resolution: 4445x2964
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MH-60R Sea Hawk Prepares to Land [Image 9 of 9], by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F/A-18E Super Hornet Routine Maintenance
    FOD Walkdown
    F/A-18E Super Hornet Routine Maintenance
    MH-60R Sea Hawk Flyby
    MH-60R Sea Hawk Routine Maintenance
    MH-60R Sea Hawk Routine Maintenance
    MH-60R Sea Hawk Routine Maintenance
    MH-60R Sea Hawk Flyby
    MH-60R Sea Hawk Prepares to Land

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    FOD Walkdown
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT