An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, prepares to land on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Sept. 27, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 22:56 Photo ID: 8051705 VIRIN: 230927-N-GC805-1065 Resolution: 4445x2964 Size: 1.41 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MH-60R Sea Hawk Prepares to Land [Image 9 of 9], by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.