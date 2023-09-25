Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge [Image 19 of 20]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. Noah Martin 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers participate in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 19:05
    Photo ID: 8051415
    VIRIN: 230930-A-KS490-2286
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Noah Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

