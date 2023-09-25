Soldiers participate in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 19:05
|Photo ID:
|8051415
|VIRIN:
|230930-A-KS490-2286
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Noah Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT