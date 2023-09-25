U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge

Soldiers participate in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

