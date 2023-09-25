Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Duke Edwards 

    Soldiers representing U.S. Army Medical Command lift a straight bar during the physical challenge event of the Army Best Squad Competition in historic Forsyth Park, Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, which culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Duke Edwards)

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

