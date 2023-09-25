Soldiers representing U.S. Army Medical Command lift a straight bar during the physical challenge event of the Army Best Squad Competition in historic Forsyth Park, Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, which culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 18:03
|Photo ID:
|8051381
|VIRIN:
|230930-A-MA645-1020
|Resolution:
|3385x3920
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, by SPC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
