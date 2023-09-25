Soldiers representing U.S. Army Medical Command lift a straight bar during the physical challenge event of the Army Best Squad Competition in historic Forsyth Park, Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, which culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Duke Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 18:03 Photo ID: 8051381 VIRIN: 230930-A-MA645-1020 Resolution: 3385x3920 Size: 6.58 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, by SPC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.