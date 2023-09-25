The view from the flight deck of the KC-135R Stratotanker from the 434th Air Refueling Wing during a flight from Anderson Air Force Base, Guam to Hilo, Hawaii during the 22nd Air Force's Rally in the Pacific 2023 exercise. RITP23 was designed to test the abilities of Air Force Reserve units to execute rapid global mobility missions in challenging, contested scenarios, while dispersed across the Indo-Pacific region and various drop zones simulating diverse operating locations to conduct all-domain operations against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek)

