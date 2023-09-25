Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tadow McDonald 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer speaks to Soldiers representing commands throughout the Army competing in the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. The teams competing for Best Squad are comprised of Soldiers from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tadow McDonald)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 12:04
    Photo ID: 8051040
    VIRIN: 230929-A-LY614-5995
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tadow McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Best Squad
    Best Squad 2023
    BSC2023

