    Puerto Rico native embodies selfless service throughout Army career [Image 2 of 2]

    Puerto Rico native embodies selfless service throughout Army career

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 

    99th Readiness Division

    Sgt. 1st Class Leonardo Trinidad, G3 Training & Operations NCO for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, oversees the division’s Tactical Drivers Training Course on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. “The lessons that I have learned in 20 years have made me a little better,” Trinidad explained. “In the beginning, I was always just thinking about the job; and now, in the last five years, I’ve realized that it’s not just the job that I’m doing, that it’s not just me, it’s the family that’s supporting me that helps me accomplish this job a little better – that gives me the drive to wake up the next day and do it better - not just for me, but for them.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)

