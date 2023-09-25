Navy Region Southeast Advances Three to CPO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 29, 2023) – Chief Master-at-Arms Joshua Abraham, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Southeast, receives his anchors during a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Sept. 29, 2023. Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, strong leadership ability, and most importantly, chiefs bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/Released)

