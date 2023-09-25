FY24 Chief Pinning Ceremony Onboard NAF Atsugi

230929-N-VI040-1065 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 29, 2023) Command Master Chief Weba Roberts, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi command master chief, delivers remarks during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held onboard the installation Sept. 29, 2023. A total of 19 chiefs assigned to NAF Atsugi and its tenant commands received their anchors and combination covers during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

