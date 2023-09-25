Flight Operations Onboard USS Ramage

230922-N-NS135-1081 TRIESTE, Italy (Sep. 22, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), grab gear during a vertical replenishment with an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, Sep. 22, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

