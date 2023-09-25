Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR disembarks equipment concluding FDIE [Image 3 of 5]

    3d MLR disembarks equipment concluding FDIE

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, prepare to disembark equipment from the USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF-9) during Force Design Integration Exercise at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2023. During the exercise, the naval platform was employed to facilitate the expeditious transport of 3d Marine Littoral Regiment’s equipment to and from the Hawaiian Islands of Oahu and Kauai. Force Design Integration Exercise demonstrates the current capabilities of 3d MLR as an effective part of the Stand-In Force integrated with our Pacific Marines and Joint counterparts. Through the demonstration of Force Design 2030-enabled capabilities, 3d MLR showcases the implementation of technology, doctrine, and policy initiatives to allow the SiF to sense and make sense of potential adversaries, seize and hold key maritime terrain, and conduct reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 21:04
    Photo ID: 8048358
    VIRIN: 230928-M-VW647-1218
    Resolution: 5636x3757
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    TAGS

    #3d MLR #3d MarDiv #Warfighting #Fight Now #FDIE #Force Design

