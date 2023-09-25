Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Air Assault Graduation [Image 2 of 4]

    Fort Drum Air Assault Graduation

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Distinguished graduates from the Light Fighters School Air Assault course prepare to rappel down a rappel tower, Sept. 22, 2023, during the graduation ceremony at Fort Drum, NY. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield/10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 15:33
    Photo ID: 8047455
    VIRIN: 230922-A-WA772-1017
    Resolution: 4295x2863
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum Air Assault Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Graduation
    Soldiers
    Air Assault
    10th MDSB

