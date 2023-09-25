Coast Guard rescues 2 from water 50 miles offshore Savannah

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues two people from the water after their 34-foot fishing vessel sank 50 miles offshore Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2023. After utilizing an emergency position indicating radio beacon to alert Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of their distress and location, the helicopter crew located the men in a life raft, hoisted them and transported the mariners to Hunter Army Airfield to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Savannah)

