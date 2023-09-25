Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from water 50 miles offshore Savannah [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from water 50 miles offshore Savannah

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues two people from the water after their 34-foot fishing vessel sank 50 miles offshore Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2023. After utilizing an emergency position indicating radio beacon to alert Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of their distress and location, the helicopter crew located the men in a life raft, hoisted them and transported the mariners to Hunter Army Airfield to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Savannah)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 14:06
    Photo ID: 8047225
    VIRIN: 230928-G-G0107-1005
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 83.49 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from water 50 miles offshore Savannah [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from water 50 miles offshore Savannah
    Coast Guard rescues 2 from water 50 miles offshore Savannah
    Coast Guard rescues 2 from water 50 miles offshore Savannah
    Coast Guard rescues 2 from water 50 miles offshore Savannah
    Coast Guard rescues 2 from water 50 miles offshore Savannah

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    EPIRB
    Rescue: Air Station Savannah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT