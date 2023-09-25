Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 USASOC Best Dive Team Competition Underwater Events

    2023 USASOC Best Dive Team Competition Underwater Events

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A competitor in the 2023 U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Best Dive Team Competition pushes off the side of a wall during an endurance event to see who could go the furthest underwater on one breath of air at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's Special Forces Underwater Operations School at NAS Key West, Florida Sept. 26, 2023. Thirteen teams competed in the inaugural event to test the skills and abilities of combat divers, build esprit de corps between organizations and advance the capabilities of military divers. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    TAGS

    USASOC
    SWCS
    Combat Diver
    goarmysof
    Dive Competition
    Best Dive Team

