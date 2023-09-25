2nd MLG Spotlight: Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, Military Person of the Quarter, Sgt. Olivas Aguirre

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Natalia Olivas Aguirre, a supply chain and materiel management specialist and the supply property noncommissioned officer with 2nd Supply Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2023. Aguirres was awarded the Military Person of the Quarter Award for her and her Marines’ achievements during a recent inspection by the Field Supply Maintenance Office, where they found zero errors with any of the equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)
