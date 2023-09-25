Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MLG Spotlight: Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, Military Person of the Quarter, Sgt. Olivas Aguirre [Image 3 of 3]

    2nd MLG Spotlight: Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, Military Person of the Quarter, Sgt. Olivas Aguirre

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Natalia Olivas Aguirre, a supply chain and materiel management specialist and the supply property noncommissioned officer with 2nd Supply Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2023. Aguirres was awarded the Military Person of the Quarter Award for her and her Marines’ achievements during a recent inspection by the Field Supply Maintenance Office, where they found zero errors with any of the equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 13:47
    VIRIN: 230925-M-MU578-1017
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    Award
    2nd Supply Battalion
    Swansboro
    Military person of the quarter

