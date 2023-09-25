Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX Departs Dry Dock [Image 2 of 6]

    USS ESSEX Departs Dry Dock

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Caracci 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) prepares to depart the Pride of California Dry Dock, BAE Systems, San Diego, Sept. 8, 2023. Essex was dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Caracci)

    This work, USS ESSEX Departs Dry Dock [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Brian Caracci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Essex Completes Dry Docking Availability

