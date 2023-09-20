Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Religious Affairs Airman takes “leap of faith” enlisting in Air Force [Image 2 of 3]

    Religious Affairs Airman takes “leap of faith” enlisting in Air Force

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Nya Hargis, 6th Air Refueling Wing chaplain’s assistant, poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 19, 2023. Hargis is continuing a legacy of service, following her father’s career as an Airmen and her mother’s service to the chapel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 08:52
    Photo ID: 8043991
    VIRIN: 230919-F-IA158-1029
    Resolution: 5102x7653
    Size: 24.77 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Hometown: TUCSON, AZ, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Religious Affairs Airman takes “leap of faith” enlisting in Air Force [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Religious Affairs Airman takes “leap of faith” enlisting in Air Force
    Religious Affairs Airman takes “leap of faith” enlisting in Air Force
    Religious Affairs Airman takes “leap of faith” enlisting in Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Religious Affairs Airman takes &ldquo;leap of faith&rdquo; enlisting in Air Force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    portrait
    Chaplain’s Assistant
    Air Force
    Religious Affairs
    Legacy of Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT