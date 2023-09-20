Arizona National Guard gives capabilities and airframe tour of the 162nd Fighter Wing to the Oman delegation on September 26, 2023, Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, AZ.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 21:44
|Photo ID:
|8043477
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-SM218-1994
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard Oman Leadership Summit [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Michael Zahnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT