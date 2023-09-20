Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) [Image 1 of 2]

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Yarie Duenas, 9th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental laboratory NCO in Charge, demonstrates how to pack and wrap a wound March 9, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Understanding how to use medical gauze is part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care training every Airman must undergo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

