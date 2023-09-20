Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Yarie Duenas, 9th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental laboratory NCO in Charge, demonstrates how to pack and wrap a wound March 9, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Understanding how to use medical gauze is part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care training every Airman must undergo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

