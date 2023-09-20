Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-12F Hurons support Indian Mountain Long Range Radar Station [Image 7 of 7]

    C-12F Hurons support Indian Mountain Long Range Radar Station

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A C-12F Huron assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron sits at the Indian Mountain Long Range Radar Station (LRRS) lower camp, Alaska, Sept. 6, 2023. The C-12s, with an eight-passenger capacity and 56 cubic feet cargo space, are often used to support the 15 radar sites positioned throughout Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 16:30
    Photo ID: 8043091
    VIRIN: 230906-F-RJ686-1215
    Resolution: 5341x3560
    Size: 855.86 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
