C-12F Hurons support Indian Mountain Long Range Radar Station

A C-12F Huron assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron sits at the Indian Mountain Long Range Radar Station (LRRS) lower camp, Alaska, Sept. 6, 2023. The C-12s, with an eight-passenger capacity and 56 cubic feet cargo space, are often used to support the 15 radar sites positioned throughout Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US