A C-12F Huron assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron sits at the Indian Mountain Long Range Radar Station (LRRS) lower camp, Alaska, Sept. 6, 2023. The C-12s, with an eight-passenger capacity and 56 cubic feet cargo space, are often used to support the 15 radar sites positioned throughout Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 16:30
|Photo ID:
|8043091
|VIRIN:
|230906-F-RJ686-1215
|Resolution:
|5341x3560
|Size:
|855.86 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-12F Hurons support Indian Mountain Long Range Radar Station [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT