Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OCS Class 66 Graduation ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    OCS Class 66 Graduation ceremony

    CLACKAMAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Col. Marc Mouser leads the six graduates from OCS Class 66 in the Oath of Office at Camp Withycombe on Sept. 8, 2023. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 13:01
    Photo ID: 8042641
    VIRIN: 230909-F-CH590-4696
    Resolution: 5754x3835
    Size: 11.69 MB
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCS Class 66 Graduation ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OSC Class 66 Graduation
    OCS Class 66 Graduation ceremony
    OCS Class 66 Graduation ceremony
    OCS Class 66 Graduation ceremony
    OCS Class 66 Graduation ceremony
    OCS Class 66 Graduation ceremony
    OSC Class 66 Graduation
    OCS Class 66 Graduation ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon National Guard
    OCS Commissioning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT