Oregon Army National Guard Col. Marc Mouser leads the six graduates from OCS Class 66 in the Oath of Office at Camp Withycombe on Sept. 8, 2023. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 13:01
|Photo ID:
|8042641
|VIRIN:
|230909-F-CH590-4696
|Resolution:
|5754x3835
|Size:
|11.69 MB
|Location:
|CLACKAMAS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OCS Class 66 Graduation ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT