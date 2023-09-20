Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Green Beret shares his message of faith, hope and resilience [Image 2 of 2]

    Former Green Beret shares his message of faith, hope and resilience

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    John Arroyo, a retired U.S. Army captain and Green Beret, shares his story of resilience during the first U.S. Army Installation Management Command Quarterly Prayer Luncheon on Sept 11 at the Fort Sam Houston Theatre.

