    USS Normandy visits Montenegro [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Normandy visits Montenegro

    MONTENEGRO

    09.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230920-N-LK647-1001 BAR, Montenegro (Sep. 20, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) ported in Bar, Montenegro as the ship prepares to host a reception for Montenegrin civil and military leaders, Sep. 20, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

