    HIGH TATRAS, SLOVAKIA

    09.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Civil Affairs Team 3215, A/432nd Civil Affairs Battalion along with 1-32 CAV, members of the US Embassy Country team, and staff from the Social Sciences department of the Armed Forces Academy of General Milan Rastislav Štefánik spent the day on the “Hike to Kriváň” within High Tatras, Slovakia Sept. 13, 2023. This memorial hike was the 28th occurrence of the event celebrating activities that occurred during the Slovak National Uprising between August 29 and October 28, 1944. The CAT 3215 participation in these type events seek to develop relationships across Slovakia in support V Corps’ mission. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion).

