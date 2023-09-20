Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4 [Image 28 of 28]

    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4

    KRAKOW, POLAND

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Polish soldiers assigned to the 16th Airborne Battalion, 6th Airborne Brigade, from Kraków, Poland, board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at the John Paul II International Airport Kraków-Balice, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 14, 2023. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish military designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. The U.S. military operates from numerous locations across the European theater to familiarize and synchronize processes to ensure timely and coordinated responses during peacetime and crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 05:18
    Photo ID: 8042083
    VIRIN: 230914-F-YM277-1162
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: KRAKOW, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4
    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Poland
    86 AW
    37 AS
    Agile Combat Employment
    ADR 23-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT