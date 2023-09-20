Team Ramstein, ANG, USA rotate through Poland during ADR 23-4

Polish soldiers assigned to the 16th Airborne Battalion, 6th Airborne Brigade, from Kraków, Poland, board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at the John Paul II International Airport Kraków-Balice, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 14, 2023. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish military designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. The U.S. military operates from numerous locations across the European theater to familiarize and synchronize processes to ensure timely and coordinated responses during peacetime and crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

