Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin lll speaks to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Craishod Norris, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa foreign liaison officer coordinator, after awarding him with a coin during a visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 25, 2023. Secretary Austin's visit to CLDJ is a part of his trip to Djibouti, Kenya, and Angola to strengthen partnerships and enhance regional security in Africa. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 02:22
|Photo ID:
|8041869
|VIRIN:
|230925-F-XG228-8454
|Resolution:
|2884x1926
|Size:
|767.18 KB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of Defense visits Camp Lemonnier [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dylan Gentile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
