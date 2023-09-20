Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin lll speaks to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Craishod Norris, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa foreign liaison officer coordinator, after awarding him with a coin during a visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 25, 2023. Secretary Austin's visit to CLDJ is a part of his trip to Djibouti, Kenya, and Angola to strengthen partnerships and enhance regional security in Africa. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 02:22 Photo ID: 8041869 VIRIN: 230925-F-XG228-8454 Resolution: 2884x1926 Size: 767.18 KB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of Defense visits Camp Lemonnier [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dylan Gentile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.