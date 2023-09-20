Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veteran emergency manager leads USACE Recovery Field Office on Maui [Image 2 of 2]

    Veteran emergency manager leads USACE Recovery Field Office on Maui

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Katelyn Newton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Jerry Breznican (right), Maui Recovery Field Office deputy, discusses an itinerary with Capt. Meagan Schroeder (left), operations officer from the Fort Worth District, in the temporary emergency field office in Lahaina, Hawaii, Sept. 22. Breznican serves as the senior civilian in charge of operations at the Maui Recovery Field Office in support of Col. Jess Curry, Maui Recovery Field Office commander. The RFO oversees the management and execution of Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignments and allows USACE to have a central location for its mission experts to work and support the Maui community during the disaster response. (U.S. Army Photo by Katie Newton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 20:30
    Photo ID: 8041595
    VIRIN: 230922-A-HR174-2724
    Resolution: 5604x3736
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: KIHEI, HI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Veteran emergency manager leads USACE Recovery Field Office on Maui [Image 2 of 2], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE HawaiiWildfires23 Maui Maui Fires Hawaii Wildfires

