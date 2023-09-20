Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public invited to Cordell Hull Dam’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

    CARTHAGE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District invites the public to attend Cordell Hull Dam’s 50th Anniversary Celebration 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at the dam. (USACE Photo by Lee Roberts)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 14:53
    Photo ID: 8041041
    VIRIN: 220418-A-EO110-1020
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: CARTHAGE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public invited to Cordell Hull Dam’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Public invited to Cordell Hull Dam&rsquo;s 50th Anniversary Celebration

    TAGS

    50th Anniversary
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Cumberland River
    Cordell Hull Dam
    Congressman John Rose

