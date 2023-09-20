Chief Petty Officer selectees from PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) participate in history program provided by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

Norfolk, Va. (September 25, 2023) Chief Petty Officer selectees assigned to the Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) participate in a historical presentation about the Battle of Hampton Roads. The presentation was provided by Military Educator Matthew Headrick, of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum at the museum’s annex building aboard Naval Station Norfolk. The presentation is part of the museum’s repertoire of free history programs available to area commands throughout the year. The museum, located in downtown Norfolk, Virginia is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command. There is no fee to visit the museum. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

