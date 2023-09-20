Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Secretary Honors The Montford Point Marines [Image 2 of 4]

    Assistant Secretary Honors The Montford Point Marines

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonteil Johnson 

    U.S. Navy           

    The Honorable Franklin R. Parker, assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, speaks with Montford Point Marines in a celebration of their service and sacrifice, September 21, 2023. The Montford Point Marines were the first African-Americans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps after President Franklin Roosevelt issued an Executive Order establishing the Fair Employment Practices Commission in June 1941. (Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Orlando Quintero/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 13:32
    VIRIN: 230921-N-TY650-7775
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: DC, US
    This work, Assistant Secretary Honors The Montford Point Marines [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonteil Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

