    Culinary Specialists Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 3 of 3]

    Culinary Specialists Onboard NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230925-N-VI040-1017 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 25, 2023) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Dunhill Martinez, a native of Hayward, Calif., labels inventory items in the Far East Café Galley onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Sept. 25, 2025. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

